AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 537,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 381,106 shares.The stock last traded at $35.26 and had previously closed at $35.15.

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $198.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.28 million. Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $305,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,251 shares of company stock worth $1,350,234. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,874,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 175.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 378,145 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

