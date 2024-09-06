Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 105,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 337,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Aston Bay Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Aston Bay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas David Ullrich acquired 434,000 shares of Aston Bay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,910.00. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.