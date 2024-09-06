ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.70 and last traded at $83.70. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

ASUSTeK Computer Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00.

ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

