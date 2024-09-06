ATS (NYSE:ATS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.26

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 14168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.18.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.41 million. Research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ATS by 18.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ATS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,578,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,050,000 after buying an additional 107,351 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in ATS by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,863,000 after buying an additional 909,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ATS by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after buying an additional 1,862,912 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,916,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

