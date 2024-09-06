Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Director Sells C$269,669.25 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total transaction of C$269,669.25.

Glauber Rosa Luvizotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 300 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total transaction of C$3,908.25.

On Friday, June 28th, Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 2,500 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

ORA stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,615. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.09 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.70. The company has a market cap of C$994.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aura Minerals ( TSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$183.91 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.3937093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

