Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 19379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.43.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 1.6 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$578.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 2.24.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.