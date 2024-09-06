Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 19379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.43.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 1.6 %
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Featured Articles
