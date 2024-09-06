Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $4.45 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00007877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $665.16 million and $17.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,491.88 or 0.99899193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,322,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,301,536.12296125 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.49894715 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $20,697,603.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.