Axie Infinity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $674.61 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.52 or 0.00007939 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $674.61 million and approximately $17.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008547 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,938.31 or 1.00062644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,331,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,323,836.18223685 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.44266572 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $16,336,236.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.