Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.67. 2,254,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,815,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

Azul Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 9.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Azul by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

