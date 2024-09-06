Baby Doge Coin Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $135.51 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001466 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002170 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 203,650,874,051,600,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 203,650,874,051,600,736 with 149,634,330,584,515,648 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $2,927,373.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.