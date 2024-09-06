Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$36.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.47. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$32.25 and a 52-week high of C$51.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

