BBR Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 24,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

