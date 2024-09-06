BBR Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,457 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $22,628,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

