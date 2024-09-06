BBR Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BBR Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $132.73 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

