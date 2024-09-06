Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Select Medical stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

