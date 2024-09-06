Berenberg Bank Cuts Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Price Target to GBX 170

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

LON:MBH opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Michelmersh Brick has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.79. The firm has a market cap of £91.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,218.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

