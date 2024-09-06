BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,155 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.75 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

