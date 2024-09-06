BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 171,509 shares during the quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 134,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 58,355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 35,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.5 %

BHP Group stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

