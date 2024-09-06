Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,735.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $1,735.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00075252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007174 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

