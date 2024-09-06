BitShares Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $34,843.43 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000590 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

