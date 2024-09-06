BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops One Day Volume of $15.10 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $768.14 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000081 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $16,420,536.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

