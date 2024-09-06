BlackCardCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.72 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. BlackCardCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 1.01404605 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,536,702.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

