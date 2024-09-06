Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ventum Financial set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety Price Performance
Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is REV Group’s Pullback Your Chance to Buy Before the Next Surge?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.