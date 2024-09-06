BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCAT opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

