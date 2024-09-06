Blast Price Hits $0.0083 (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Blast has a market capitalization of $163.92 million and $33.51 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blast has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Blast token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,730,433,329 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,717,561,071.981228 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.0083239 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $31,691,768.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

