Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after acquiring an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after acquiring an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

