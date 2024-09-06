Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 146 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 208,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $205.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average of $192.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $208.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

