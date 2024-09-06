Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 16,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $571.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $553.57 and a 200-day moving average of $519.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

