Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $489,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $835.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $798.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $762.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $863.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

