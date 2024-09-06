Blue Barn Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,861,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,861,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.