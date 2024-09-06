Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 3,773 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

