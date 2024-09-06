Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 607,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

