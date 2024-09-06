Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54,097 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,097 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Royce Value Trust worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

