Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFEB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,013,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1,520.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 227,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 393.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 652.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,469 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BFEB opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

