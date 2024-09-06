Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $24.98 Million Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 83,449 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up 5.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $24,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $22.49.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
