Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQH opened at $18.52 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

