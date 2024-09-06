Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $632.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

