Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KJUL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

