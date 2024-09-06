Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,026 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

NYSE ECAT opened at $17.34 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

