Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FAUG opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

