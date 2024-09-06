BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Hits $74.23 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. BNB has a market cap of $74.23 billion and $1.57 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $508.67 or 0.00895779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,610 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,629.4627558. The last known price of BNB is 506.7851476 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,456,975,819.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

