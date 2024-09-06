BNP Paribas Upgrades United States Steel (NYSE:X) to Outperform

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE X opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 174,350 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,575,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,408,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 102,450 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

