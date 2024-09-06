Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.65% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $24.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 592.57% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Featured Articles

