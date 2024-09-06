Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,372. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.11. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

