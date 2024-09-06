Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 116,430 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.5% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $71.11.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

