Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI opened at $25.85 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.