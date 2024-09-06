Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.4% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $282.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.82.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

