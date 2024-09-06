Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $885.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $856.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $392.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.18 and a twelve month high of $918.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

