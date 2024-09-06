Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Up to $10.79

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $12.23. Bowlero shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 531,169 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 201.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bowlero by 101.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,252 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bowlero in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bowlero by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,290,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bowlero by 63.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

